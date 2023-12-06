Keshena man charged with theft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena man is charged with theft on the Menominee Indian reservation.

Federal court documents say Merwin “Pete” Wynos Jr., 35, stole more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to four companies from a construction site in September.

If convicted, Wynos could face up to 5 years in prison and 3 years on supervised release plus a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.