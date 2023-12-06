Keshena man charged with theft

Both suspects were booked on felony charges.
Both suspects were booked on felony charges.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena man is charged with theft on the Menominee Indian reservation.

Federal court documents say Merwin “Pete” Wynos Jr., 35, stole more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to four companies from a construction site in September.

If convicted, Wynos could face up to 5 years in prison and 3 years on supervised release plus a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Autopsy scheduled after incident at Konz Wood Products
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

Yoopers Love Ukrainians delivers supplies to Ukraine
Yoopers Love Ukrainians delivering care packages
Yoopers Love Ukrainians delivers supplies to Ukraine
Yoopers Love Ukrainians prepares holiday delivery
Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay adopts clean energy plan
The judge says an 1849 ban doesn't apply to consensual abortions. An anti-abortion group calls...
Planned Parenthood plans to resume abortions in Sheboygan after judge's ruling
Eli Lilly's Zepbound weight loss management drug
Another weight loss drug hits the market