Iola sand mine permit decision pushed back for a second time

People in the town of Scandinavia will continue to wait for a decision about the Iola sand mine project.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in the town of Scandinavia will continue to wait for a decision about the Iola sand mine project. A county committee voted to push back a vote, again. The conditional use permit has been denied once before, but that decision is now under appeal.

Frustration continues Tuesday in Waupaca County as the Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee still did not decide on granting the permit.

The reason: one board supervisor felt this big of a decision could not be made without all members present. Jon Faulks with Faulks Brothers Construction, along with everyone else in the crowd, was frustrated by the decision.

“For a board member to call in and say on Friday that I possibly might be there on Tuesday is pretty telling of the direction that they’re just kicking it down the road,” said Jon Faulks.

Chairman James Nygaard says he’s comfortable with pushing a decision back.

“I don’t know if that’s going to change the end vote but it’s just a better way to do it to have everybody present and everybody to say their piece,” said Nygaard.

Before the decision to postpone the vote, emotions ran high during public comment, as opponents of the project said they wanted to set the record straight.

Some community members say there is evidence the mine does not comply with the town of Scandinavia’s comprehensive plan.

“Deny this permit. Americans have the God-given right of autonomy. In this case, we chose a home here to live in peace. Faulks Brothers permit will destroy it,” said Ron Scott, a Scandinavia resident.

Faulks says the comprehensive plan is only a guide and is not law.

Nygaard says the committee must base their decision on the sworn testimony heard back in July. Likely, the committee won’t meet again on the subject until late January.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Award-winning gymnast Simone Biles, wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens, wears a GOAT...
Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Latest News

A Fox Crossing girl living with epilepsy is now sleeping safely thanks to a generous...
WBAY Cares: Averi receives new medical bed thanks to donors
Planned Parenthood abortion services available in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin plans to resume abortion services in Sheboygan after court ruling
People in the town of Scandinavia will continue to wait for a decision about the Iola sand...
Iola sand mine permit decision pushed back for a second time
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc