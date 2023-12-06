Iola sand mine permit decision pushed back for a second time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in the town of Scandinavia will continue to wait for a decision about the Iola sand mine project. A county committee voted to push back a vote, again. The conditional use permit has been denied once before, but that decision is now under appeal.

Frustration continues Tuesday in Waupaca County as the Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee still did not decide on granting the permit.

The reason: one board supervisor felt this big of a decision could not be made without all members present. Jon Faulks with Faulks Brothers Construction, along with everyone else in the crowd, was frustrated by the decision.

“For a board member to call in and say on Friday that I possibly might be there on Tuesday is pretty telling of the direction that they’re just kicking it down the road,” said Jon Faulks.

Chairman James Nygaard says he’s comfortable with pushing a decision back.

“I don’t know if that’s going to change the end vote but it’s just a better way to do it to have everybody present and everybody to say their piece,” said Nygaard.

Before the decision to postpone the vote, emotions ran high during public comment, as opponents of the project said they wanted to set the record straight.

Some community members say there is evidence the mine does not comply with the town of Scandinavia’s comprehensive plan.

“Deny this permit. Americans have the God-given right of autonomy. In this case, we chose a home here to live in peace. Faulks Brothers permit will destroy it,” said Ron Scott, a Scandinavia resident.

Faulks says the comprehensive plan is only a guide and is not law.

Nygaard says the committee must base their decision on the sworn testimony heard back in July. Likely, the committee won’t meet again on the subject until late January.

