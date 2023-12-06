Inside look at the Mulva Cultural Center ahead of Grand Opening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mulva Cultural Center will host its grand opening Friday, December 8th, 2023 with the first ticketed event, “Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beatles.”

The 75,000 sq-ft. cultural center features a 10,000 sq ft. museum for national touring exhibits, a 200-seat auditorium, classroom space, a cafe and gift shop. The $100 million project took more than 250,000 labor hours to complete.

Memberships went on sale Friday, Sept. 22. There are six membership levels, ranging from $125 to $10,000 per year. All of the memberships include advanced-time tickets for all of the featured exhibits, special offers on event tickets, and gift shop discounts. Higher membership tiers add more tickets, exclusive parties, and private parties with drinks and hors d’oeuvres for 10 to 50 guests.

Memberships purchased before the center’s opening are good through 2024. On and after the center’s opening, memberships are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Click HERE to learn more about tickets and memberships.

