Green Bay adopts clean energy plan

The city intends to reduce energy usage and reliance on fossil fuels
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay adopted a clean energy plan after a meeting at City Hall.

The motion, which passed the city council 9-2, hopes to reduce energy use and make buildings and transit across the city more energy-efficient. The goal is up to 100% clean energy use and carbon neutrality in the city by 2050.

The plan is to fund this through leveraged savings on fuel and maintenance and by applying for state and federal tax credits and grants.

Speakers at the meeting said 87% of carbon emissions in the city come from commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

