Firefighters help decorate man’s home for Christmas as he battles cancer

Firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't this year. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for a Dallas couple going through a difficult time.

They didn’t think it would happen this year, but community firefighters came together for a Christmas surprise for them.

It’s not Christmas at Tom and Janie Loveless’ home without their display that’s survived 40 years.

And the firefighters of Dallas Fire and Rescue’s Station 11 helped the couple keep their tradition going.

Tom Loveless is fighting lung cancer and had surgery one month ago, so Christmas decorations have been placed on hold.

Until firefighters joined forces to help.

The crew moved in when the couple was at a recent doctor’s appointment.

The Loveless’ returned to their house getting decked out for the holidays.

“You guys are too nice. My goodness,” Tom Loveless said.

Janie Loveless added, “We say our prayers at dinner time, and I just start crying. We’re just really blessed.”

The couple said this was more than they ever expected.

“I got my Christmas back. It’s wonderful,” Tom Loveless said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Award-winning gymnast Simone Biles, wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens, wears a GOAT...
Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Latest News

A Fox Crossing girl living with epilepsy is now sleeping safely thanks to a generous...
WBAY Cares: Averi receives new medical bed thanks to donors
Planned Parenthood abortion services available in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin plans to resume abortion services in Sheboygan after court ruling
A Shih Tzu had to be rescued from a HVAC air vent in Virginia.
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air...
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war