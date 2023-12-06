Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash in Wittenberg area

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WITTENBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy investigating a report of a vehicle in a ditch had to track down the vehicle, where he found the driver who died from crash injuries.

The initial call was for a vehicle in a ditch along County Road M, just south of Highway 153 near Wittenberg. The caller said the vehicle’s lights were on.

A deputy found tire tracks around the ditch and it appeared the truck had continued on. The deputy eventually found the truck traveled “quite a distance” from the road and struck a tree. The driver was not responsive. He’s only identified as a 74-year-old man from the Wittenberg area; his name hasn’t been made public.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash. It noted the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wittenberg Fire Department, Wittenberg Ambulance, and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office.

