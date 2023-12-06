Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Felony Lane Gang” check fraud suspect

Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several...
Brown County Sheriff's Dept. wants to identify this woman suspected of check fraud at several area financial institutions in October(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman seen in security photos at different financial institutions in the area.

The sheriff’s office is investigating check fraud. A news release says the woman was seen at Wells Fargo Bank, Prospera Credit Union, and Community First Credit Union on Thursday, October 26.

The news release indicates detectives think the woman is part of the Felony Lane Gang, a group committing stealing customers’ information to steal thousands of their dollars from financial institutions around the country.

There have been recent cases involving Felony Lane Gang members in Nebraska and Alabama, and local authorities arrested two out-of-state women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars as part of the gang in 2019.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, (920) 448-4230. To remain anonymous, you can call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or use the P3 mobile app.

