Another new weight loss drug hits the market

Eli Lilly's Zepbound received FDA approval last month after helping people lose 20% of their weight
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A weight-loss medication for chronic weight management is now available.

The drug manufacturer Eli Lilly announced Zepbound is on the market and available with a prescription.

The drug was approved by the FDA last month, as we reported from the First Alert Safety Desk.

Zepbound was shown in clinical trials to help people lose about 20% of their weight. That was when they were on higher doses over 72 weeks.

Medical researchers saw stronger results with it compared to other approved medicines.

The FDA says Zepbound is for people who are overweight with at least one weight-related health condition, such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

Like similar drugs, it’s administered as a shot you give yourself once a week. It’s recommended on top of a reduced-calorie diet and increased exercise.

Federal health officials say at least 100 million adults and about 15 million children in the U.S. are considered obese, which raises the risk of heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. This is something you can talk to your doctor about.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police lights
Three teens, 14 to 16, detained after armed robbery in Manitowoc
A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute.
Autopsy scheduled after incident at Konz Wood Products
Drugs seized by Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies after a business complained someone...
Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests
Woman cited for riding bike onto Menasha bridge as it was lifted

Latest News

heart disease
Early heart disease linked to higher dementia risk
Book on helping kids in crisis
Kids mental health treatment gap
Child being treated for RSV
DHS: RSV, COVID-19 rising in Wisconsin
FDA warns users of the Philips Dream Station 2 to monitor it for overheating
Machines for sleep apnea patients may overheat, FDA warns