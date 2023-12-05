WEAK WEATHER MAKER ON WEDNESDAY, STILL WATCHING THE WEEKEND...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
We're still looking at 40s, maybe even 50, to end the workweek but the possibility of a winter storm on our weekend.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 35-40° range. A few flurries or flakes are possible across the Northwoods. Northerly winds under 10 mph continue. Look for variably cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20s. A warm front moving through the region tomorrow afternoon may produce a light wintry mix in the afternoon and evening... but with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s no major impacts are expected at this time.

Even milder air builds in for the end of the week. Low to mid 40s (or warmer) are on track for Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Highs around 50° are possible on Friday with a few more clouds and some stronger winds. Try to take advantage of these 2 days if you can because there is a system we are monitoring for the weekend.

Weekend Storm System
Weekend Storm System(WBAY)

We’re tracking a stronger storm that will pass through the region weekend. While we have some confidence on the TIMING of the storm, the PATH that the storm will take remains uncertain. If it tracks far enough to our southeast, we’ll stay dry with cloudy and breezy weather. However, if the storm pushes far enough to the west to impact Wisconsin, we may see a wintry mix, turning into several inches of snow.... Our weather team will continue to gather the latest weather information, and track the changes as this big weathermaker gets closer to us. Keep informed!

Weekend Snow Possibility
Weekend Snow Possibility(WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: A few flakes. Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, then a partial clearing. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix is possible late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Early clouds and fog, then sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Then, a CHANCE of a wintry mix turning to snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A CHANCE of accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Cold and brisk. Lingering flakes. HIGH: 32

