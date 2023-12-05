Three teenagers arrested after armed robbery in Manitowoc

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at Popp’s University BP in the City of Manitowoc.

Authorities say two suspects left the store once police responded. Officers found a suspected vehicle within the city and conducted a traffic stop, detaining a 16-year-old in connection to the incident.

Sometime later, two suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were identified and detained at Lincoln High School.

All three teenagers were taken to the City of Manitowoc Police Department and interviewed.

Police found facsimile firearms and were able to recover the items that were stolen.

All three suspects are juveniles, the Department of Human Services was contacted and arranged for them to be taken to Sheboygan Juvenile Detention Center.

They are being held on one count of party to the crime of Armed Robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. David McCue at (920) 686-6570 or submit tips anonymously through the P3 tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fan ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Green Bay pastor sentenced for online enticement of children
Green Bay pastor sentenced for online enticement of children
UW System ends 10-year tuition freeze.
Republican leaders of Wisconsin Legislature at odds over withholding university pay raises
m
Dane County looks to stop forcing unwed fathers to repay Medicaid birth costs from before 2020
Extended Reality lab at NWTC
NWTC launches its first Health Sciences Extended Reality lab for nursing students