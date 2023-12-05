Three teenagers arrested after armed robbery in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at Popp’s University BP in the City of Manitowoc.

Authorities say two suspects left the store once police responded. Officers found a suspected vehicle within the city and conducted a traffic stop, detaining a 16-year-old in connection to the incident.

Sometime later, two suspects, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were identified and detained at Lincoln High School.

All three teenagers were taken to the City of Manitowoc Police Department and interviewed.

Police found facsimile firearms and were able to recover the items that were stolen.

All three suspects are juveniles, the Department of Human Services was contacted and arranged for them to be taken to Sheboygan Juvenile Detention Center.

They are being held on one count of party to the crime of Armed Robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. David McCue at (920) 686-6570 or submit tips anonymously through the P3 tips app.

