SPOTTY OVERNIGHT FLAKES... WATCHING A BIGGER WEEKEND STORM

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds will gradually fill in today as our next weather maker approaches. Look for highs this afternoon mainly in the mid 30s
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A little light snow is possible tonight and into the morning. Snowfall totals will be light, with only a dusting to half an inch possible; and not everyone will see snow. It may be just enough to create slick spots on untreated roads, especially across central Wisconsin. We’ll start the morning with temperatures in the upper half of the 20s with highs in the mid/upper 30s.

Later this week, milder weather will likely melt our new snowpack. High temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Some spots could flirt with 50 degrees! Then, seasonably cool weather will return for the weekend, with highs in the 30s.

We’re also going to closely watch a strong storm that will push past the region Saturday and Sunday. For now, we’re keeping our local forecast dry as it looks like this storm will pass just to the southeast of us. But, there is a chance that the storm tracks farther west into our area. If it does, several inches of accumulating snow will be possible. It’s too early to say for sure which path this storm will take... Stay tuned!

Check it out, we've reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They're now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here:

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late snow showers... A dusting is possible. LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Seasonable again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Light wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy, but milder. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Watching a storm system that should pass southeast. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Watching a storm system that should pass southeast. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 32

