Smelly bathroom complaint leads to Fond du Lac drug bust, two arrests

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are in custody on numerous drug-related charges in Fond du Lac County after a complaint from a business.

Sunday morning, a business called to report a person who used its bathroom and left it smelling like marijuana. The person also left behind a bag of pills that looked like candy.

At the same time the business was calling police, a sheriff’s deputy was checking out what he thought was a disabled vehicle with two people inside.

A K9 alerted to possible drugs in the vehicle, and deputies found cocaine, Ecstasy, and marijuana. Deputies determined the people were connected to the business complaint and the bag of pills, which turned out to be more Ecstasy.

Deputies arrested the man and woman in the car on drug charges. Authorities say they have long criminal histories.

They’re being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

