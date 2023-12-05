Silver Alert: Fond du Lac man walks away from living facility

A Silver Alert was issued on December 5 for James Fruehauf, 62, last seen in Fond du Lac
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking the public for help to find James Fruehauf.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for the 62-year-old, four hours after he walked away from a living facility on 6th Street.

Police say he left The Berry House to go for a walk, which he’d never done before. He told another resident at the house not to worry about where he was going. He was last seen headed east on 6th.

He’s 5′11″ tall, 210 pounds, with blue eyes. He’s bald on the top with blonde or strawberry blonde short hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a tan Carharrt zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans, a black winter hat, black gloves, and gray tennis shoes with white bottoms.

He has a local home but he wasn’t there. Fruehauf doesn’t have any local family, and authorities don’t know where else he would go. Authorities don’t believe he’s driving, because his vehicle was still at his home.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons who are believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

