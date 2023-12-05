PLENTY OF CLOUDS, BUT JUST A FEW FLAKES

Overnight snow showers to the southwest have been fading away early this morning. It’s possible that some spots in central Wisconsin may have received a dusting of snow. These areas may have a few slick spots on untreated roads, otherwise, your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW. The day ahead looks mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Our temperatures look seasonable for this time of year.

Changes are coming soon... As the wind turns to the southwest tomorrow, our temperatures will begin to rise. While Wednesday will be in the 30s again, we’ll see milder 40s on Thursday, with perhaps highs around 50 on Friday. Much of our dwindling snowpack will melt away by the end of the work week. However, there is a CHANCE that it may be replenished this weekend...

We’re tracking a stronger storm that will pass through the region weekend. While we have some confidence on the TIMING of the storm, the PATH that the storm will take remains uncertain. If it tracks far enough to our southeast, we’ll stay dry with cloudy and breezy weather. However, if the storm pushes far enough to the west to impact Wisconsin, we may see a wintry mix, turning into several inches of snow.... Our weather team will continue to gather the latest weather information, and track the changes as this big weathermaker gets closer to us. Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: A few flakes. Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, then a partial clearing. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix is possible late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Early clouds and fog, then sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Then, a CHANCE of a wintry mix turning to snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A CHANCE of accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 30

