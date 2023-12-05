Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army on victory Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time this season, members of the Green Bay Packers signed autographs to get donations for the Salvation Army.

For a suggested donation of $50, fans could get items signed by wide receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker Kingsley Enagbare.

Salvation Army leaders say it’s a great way for players to meet with fans while helping people in need. “It’s just a great way to engage with the community and give back, especially for our Christmas fundraiser which is our biggest each year,” Capt. Justin Hartley, officer of congregational life for the Kroc Center, said.

The Packers are holding one more autograph session, on Monday, Dec. 18. Players appearing at that session are expected to be announced next week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.