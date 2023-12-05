Packers nominate De’Vondre Campbell for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is the Man of the Year in the hearts of the Green Bay Packers organization.

Tuesday, the Packers announced they nominated Campbell for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, who will be named in February before the Super Bowl.

The award goes to NFL players for not only excelling on the field but also making a lasting, positive impact in their communities. The Packers highlighted his foundation for families in need, his holiday Adopt A Family program, and volunteer efforts to feed the hungry.

“He does so much work with his foundation, the De’Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said, “to help families in need through football camps, donations, and their Adopt A Family program. We are proud to highlight his dedication to the community and his excellence both on and off the field.”

Campbell’s family youth foundation, started in 2019, organizes events for at-risk youth and families, including a football camp in his hometown in Florida. The foundation also provided $10,000 to give Green Bay elementary school teachers classroom supplies, writing utensils and paper, plus 200 backpacks and supply kits for students and families.

Last year’s Adopt a Family program donated $50,000 in gifts to 25 families in need in Green Bay and Minnesota, including toys, new appliances, and a car. Campbell’s foundation also gifted a wedding to one of the families. It hopes to help 35 families this year.

Campbell and his wife, Nicole, volunteer at Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay and help pack holiday food boxes for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Each team’s nominee for the Walter Payton award receives a $55,000 donation for charity from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. The Man of the Year will also receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Additionally, fans can vote for their choice through January 8 on the NFL website or on X (formerly Twitter) by posting hashtag #WPMOYChallenge with the name or X handle of their preferred nominee. Nationwide will make a $35,000 donation to a charity chosen by the nominee who gets the most votes and hashtag mentions, a $10,000 donation to the charity of the runner-up, and a $5,000 donation to the charity of the third-place finisher.

Campbell will wear a special helmet decal for the rest of the season recognizing him as one of the league’s 32 nominees.

