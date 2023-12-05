New fire chief named for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has a new fire chief starting January 6.

The Fire Commission named Travis Teesch the new chief after a hiring process that started last August.

Teesch is a 30-year veteran of firefighting, most recently as fire chief of the Watertown Fire Department in Dodge and Jefferson counties, but he’s from our area. He started as a volunteer with the Valders Fire Department in 1993 then became a full-time firefighter in Kaukauna six years later, where he worked his way up to become assistant chief.

Teesch said his family is excited to be coming back to the Fox Valley.

He succeeds Chief Kevin Kloehn, who retires in a month.

“The City of Neenah is very happy to welcome Chief Teesch to the team,” Neenah Mayor Jane Lang wrote in a statement. “We look forward to working with him.”

“I’m pleased that our partnership with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has allowed us to recruit such a highly qualified candidate. Chief Teesch’s combination of experience and education is an excellent fit to maintain the high standards and core values of the department,” Menasha Mayor Don Merkes wrote.

Teesch has a Master’s Degree in administration from the University of South Dakota. He also has a technical diploma for Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic from Lakeshore Technical College, an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Fox Valley Technical College, and a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Management from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.