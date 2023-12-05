New fire chief named for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch is named the next fire chief of Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue
Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch is named the next fire chief of Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue(Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has a new fire chief starting January 6.

The Fire Commission named Travis Teesch the new chief after a hiring process that started last August.

Teesch is a 30-year veteran of firefighting, most recently as fire chief of the Watertown Fire Department in Dodge and Jefferson counties, but he’s from our area. He started as a volunteer with the Valders Fire Department in 1993 then became a full-time firefighter in Kaukauna six years later, where he worked his way up to become assistant chief.

Teesch said his family is excited to be coming back to the Fox Valley.

He succeeds Chief Kevin Kloehn, who retires in a month.

“The City of Neenah is very happy to welcome Chief Teesch to the team,” Neenah Mayor Jane Lang wrote in a statement. “We look forward to working with him.”

“I’m pleased that our partnership with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has allowed us to recruit such a highly qualified candidate. Chief Teesch’s combination of experience and education is an excellent fit to maintain the high standards and core values of the department,” Menasha Mayor Don Merkes wrote.

Teesch has a Master’s Degree in administration from the University of South Dakota. He also has a technical diploma for Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic from Lakeshore Technical College, an associate’s degree in Fire Science from Fox Valley Technical College, and a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Management from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs

Latest News

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game in Milwaukee (AP...
Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Fond du Lac man found safe after walking away from living facility
Experts talk about what to expect at the gas pump this summer.
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 29-Dec. 4
Baby Yoda
One week left to donate Toys for Tots