Kids mental health treatment gap

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research finds there’s a gap in treatment for certain kids who have depression, anxiety or behavioral issues.

The findings were released by the American Academy of Pediatrics Tuesday morning.

The study looked at racial and ethnic disparities when it came to mental health treatment. The study looked at 172,107 children ages 3 to 17, taking information from the National Survey of Children’s Health over a six-year period.

Researchers say kids in minority communities have a higher chance of not getting treatment for mental health conditions.

The study found disparities among kids of different races and ethnicities. It says kids from marginalized racial and ethnic groups have lower treatment rates.

Researchers suggest doctors and mental health professionals can help this by devoting more resources and attention to the mental health needs of underserved groups.

The study mentions nearly half of kids in the U.S. do not receive care for treatable mental health conditions.

The researchers hope this all helps bring attention to the barriers and the need for health care access in all communities.

