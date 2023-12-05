Jacksonport supper club slated for demolition after fire last year

A landmark in Jacksonport is about to disappear.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - A landmark in Jacksonport is about to disappear.

Mr. G’s Supper Club, a once-popular restaurant, is set for demolition beginning next Monday morning. This was after a major fire engulfed the business in October of last year.

As we’ve reported, authorities deemed the fire to be arson and Joseph Polich was eventually committed to a mental health facility as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Investigators say Polich stalked and sent death threats to the son of the supper club’s owners.

