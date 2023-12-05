Hundreds of Santas to cycle through downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You won’t want to miss seeing hundreds of Santas cruising downtown Green Bay on bicycles. The annual Santa Cycle is back.

Santa Cycle-Green Bay raises money for Children’s Wisconsin. Our own sports director Chris Roth is a co-founder of this fundraiser.

Saturday marks the 7th year for Santa Cycle, which has raised more than $100,000 so far.

Chris has a special connection to Children’s after his daughter, now 23, was treated there as a child for a tumor in her femur. Chris and his family have never forgotten the tremendous care she received there even all these years later, so he continues to give back with this event every year.

Santa Cycle-Green Bay is a casual, 7-mile ride. It starts at Badger Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run.

There will be drawings for three fat bikes plus food from The Booyah Shed.

If you don’t want to ride but want to enjoy the fun afterward, you can do that too.

Chris says Children’s Wisconsin is an incredible resource and has a wide-reaching impact.

“I think it’s because... it’s really hard to find somebody who hasn’t been touched by this resource or hasn’t had to use it. Whether it’s someone in your immediate family or a friend, extended family, whatever, it’s hard to find that. You continually hear that. When I talk to people about the event, I then learn their story, their connection or the person they know.”

To register ahead of time, go to the Santa Cycle-Green Bay Facebook page and scan the QR code.

You can also register on Saturday morning. The doors open at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10.

The cost is $40 for adults and $15 for kids.

