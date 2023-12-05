Hundreds of Santas to cycle through downtown Green Bay

The Santa Cycle event has raised $100,000 for Children's Wisconsin since it started 7 years ago
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You won’t want to miss seeing hundreds of Santas cruising downtown Green Bay on bicycles. The annual Santa Cycle is back.

Santa Cycle-Green Bay raises money for Children’s Wisconsin. Our own sports director Chris Roth is a co-founder of this fundraiser.

Saturday marks the 7th year for Santa Cycle, which has raised more than $100,000 so far.

Chris has a special connection to Children’s after his daughter, now 23, was treated there as a child for a tumor in her femur. Chris and his family have never forgotten the tremendous care she received there even all these years later, so he continues to give back with this event every year.

Santa Cycle-Green Bay is a casual, 7-mile ride. It starts at Badger Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run.

There will be drawings for three fat bikes plus food from The Booyah Shed.

If you don’t want to ride but want to enjoy the fun afterward, you can do that too.

Chris says Children’s Wisconsin is an incredible resource and has a wide-reaching impact.

“I think it’s because... it’s really hard to find somebody who hasn’t been touched by this resource or hasn’t had to use it. Whether it’s someone in your immediate family or a friend, extended family, whatever, it’s hard to find that. You continually hear that. When I talk to people about the event, I then learn their story, their connection or the person they know.”

To register ahead of time, go to the Santa Cycle-Green Bay Facebook page and scan the QR code.

You can also register on Saturday morning. The doors open at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10.

The cost is $40 for adults and $15 for kids.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs

Latest News

The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.
TOYS FOR TOTS giving season nearing the end
Featured Links
Clintonville fire (file image/Timothy Zilch)
Send us your NEWS photos and videos!
Fishing guide Jake Kaprelian holds a 24-inch walleye caught on the bay of Green Bay before...
Submit your SPORTS, HUNTING & FISHING photos!