Gov. Evers attends ribbon cutting ceremony for Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s facility upgrades

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to...
Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to build Constellation-Class Frigates for the U.S. Navy, the company said.(Fincantieri Marinette Marine)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to build Constellation-Class Frigates for the U.S. Navy, the company said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the upgrade.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was on hand to help cut the ribbon with Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero.

A company representative describes the facility as a new blast and paint facility where Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s team can prepare large sections of the frigates the company is starting to build for the Navy.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to...
Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to build Constellation-Class Frigates for the U.S. Navy, the company said.(Fincantieri Marinette Marine)

As we’ve reported the shipbuilder has been awarded several contracts to build constellation-class frigates for the U.S. Navy.

In May, the company said the Department of Defense was paying $526 million for a fourth frigate.

Work on the first ship, the USS Constellation, began in 2022 and is scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

The total contract, signed in 2020, is worth a cumulative $5.5 billion.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Police Lights Generic
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs

Latest News

Jacksonport supper club slated for demolition after fire last year
Jacksonport supper club slated for demolition after fire last year
Jacksonport supper club slated for demolition after fire last year
Jacksonport supper club slated for demolition after fire last year
Neenah-Menasha Fire Dept. warns against using ovens to heat homes
New fire chief named for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game in Milwaukee (AP...
Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee