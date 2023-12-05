Early heart disease linked to higher dementia risk

The study looked at 430,000 people over 13 years
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heart disease before the age of 45 might impact your brain later in life. That’s according to the American Heart Association.

A new study found having coronary heart disease at a younger age is associated with an increased risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

There were over 430,000 people in this study. There was a 13-year followup, and this is what researchers found:

First of all, they noticed the connection between dementia and Alzheimer’s risk with the people managing heart disease.

The study found participants with coronary heart disease before 45 had a 36% increased risk of developing a type of dementia. Specifically, there was a 13% risk of developing Alzheimer’s and a 78% greater risk of other dementia.

Researchers say the risk of dementia was higher when that person had early onset heart disease.

Doctors say this shows how important it is to take care of our body. Researchers say a good way to do that is to incorporate heart and brain healthy foods into your diet, especially if you have heart disease.

Foods like leafy greens, salmon, nuts, and berries are all good for your mind and heart.

