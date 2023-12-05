Autopsy scheduled after incident at Konz Wood Products

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A person died following an incident at Konz Wood Products in Grand Chute. The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office confirmed an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Details of the incident weren’t immediately available on Tuesday evening, but the coroner’s office said more information would be released Wednesday, once the victim’s family has been notified.

Konz Wood Products is a pallet supplier in Outagamie County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.