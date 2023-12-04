Wade Miley returning to Brewers, ESPN reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veteran left-hander Wade Miley is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers after testing the free agent waters, ESPN reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Last month, Miley declined a $10 million mutual option. Declining the option gave Miley a $1 million payout.

ESPN says the new deal is for one year for $8.5 million with incentives that could raise that to $11 million, and it includes a mutual option for 2025.

Miley went 9-4 in 23 starts for the Brewers last season, recording a 3.14 ERA. He’s a soft-tossing left-hander who finds his success in groundball outs, getting 46% of his outs there compared to 16% by strikeout.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.