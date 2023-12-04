VARIABLE CLOUD COVER ACROSS THE AREA TODAY

The roads are not as icy as they were last evening... But be aware that some slick spots may linger for the morning commute. Thanks to our hard-working road crews, travel conditions will continue to improve over the next several hours.

Cloud cover will be variable today... Low clouds will hang around much of central Wisconsin. Meanwhile, skies will be brighter across eastern Wisconsin. Any sunshine we receive will fade away this afternoon, as a new disturbance approaches.

This next weathermaker, will bring us a chance of snow showers late tonight and into Tuesday morning. However, snowfall totals will be light, with only a dusting to half an inch possible. It may be just enough to create slick spots on untreated roads, especially across central Wisconsin.

Later this week, milder weather will likely melt our new snowpack. High temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Some spots could flirt with 50 degrees! Then, seasonably cold weather will return for the weekend, with highs in the 30s. We’re also going to closely watch a strong storm that will push through the region Saturday night and Sunday. While it’s possible this storm may pass to the southeast of us, there is a chance that the storm tracks farther west into our area. If it does, several inches of accumulating snow will be possible. At this point, it’s too early to be sure which path this storm will take... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/N 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Variable clouds... More clouds WEST, with more sun EAST. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late snow showers... A dusting is possible. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Seasonable again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. A chance of evening showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers possible NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Snow may develop at NIGHT. HIGH: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Accumulating snow is possible. HIGH: 34

