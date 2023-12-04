Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.(NOPE Beverages/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fan ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
St. John's homeless shelter announced it's reopening a women's shelter on Dec. 4
St. John’s reopens women’s shelter Monday
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York