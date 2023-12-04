Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday was an electric night for football fans, but also a lucky night for Swifties at Lambeau Field

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who’s in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted at the game.

Many people were speculating all week if the singer-songwriter would be in attendance at Lambeau Field Sunday night for the Packers-Chiefs game. And, as anticipated, plenty of fans were thrilled about her appearance.

“I’ve been to one game this year, but when I knew Taylor Swift was going to be here, I was like ‘I have to go!” Said Packer fan and Swiftie Anna Tristani.

“Just maybe getting a view of Taylor and like maybe a wave and a smile. I don’t know.” Said fellow cheesehead Swiftie Emily Wherley.

Some people made signs, and wore pins and merch, including a popular new style of jersey for some Chiefs fans

“I actually found it at a bar down the street! Said Scott Roberts, who wore his #87 “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend” jersey to the game. “I walked in there, I saw it and said I’m going to buy that. I just thought it was funny!”

While it was exciting to see the popstar. The underlying message from fans Sunday night was: You can be a Swift fan and a Packers fan at the same time.

