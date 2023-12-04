Submit your SPORTS, HUNTING & FISHING photos!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is a sports paradise, whether we’re talking about the historic Green Bay Packers or fishing on 15,000 lakes, running a marathon on city streets in the spring or bagging a big buck in the great outdoors in the fall, watching our kids in high school sports or taking part in the action.

Show us what you’re doing. Submit photos and videos of your hunting, fishing, and local sporting events. Some may be shown on Action 2 News. Make sure to include who’s in the photo and where it was taken so we give credit where it’s due.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.