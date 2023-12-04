Submit your SPORTS, HUNTING & FISHING photos!

Fishing guide Jake Kaprelian holds a 24-inch walleye caught on the bay of Green Bay before throwing it back (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is a sports paradise, whether we’re talking about the historic Green Bay Packers or fishing on 15,000 lakes, running a marathon on city streets in the spring or bagging a big buck in the great outdoors in the fall, watching our kids in high school sports or taking part in the action.

Show us what you’re doing. Submit photos and videos of your hunting, fishing, and local sporting events. Some may be shown on Action 2 News. Make sure to include who’s in the photo and where it was taken so we give credit where it’s due.

