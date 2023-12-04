St. John’s reopens women’s shelter Monday

The shelter closing was announced October 30, saying there wasn’t enough staffing for two shelters
St. John’s Ministries will open only one shelter for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in downtown Green Bay.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless shelter for women will open in Green Bay Monday evening, Dec. 4.

St. John’s Ministries has been housing women in the same building as men because it didn’t have enough staff to cover both shelters.

St. John’s announced the decision on October 30 to close the women’s shelter (see our coverage above). Since then, the ministry says it received a lot of community support and more candidates applied.

It’s still looking for more staff members. St. John’s says it still needs to fill some overnight shifts, but there are enough workers that it has some flexibility. It also has college internship opportunities available.

St. John’s says it’s averaging over 100 people each night. In mid-November, before the weather turned bitterly cold, the shelter was averaging 75 men and 36 women nightly.

“Those are staggeringly high numbers this soon in the shelter season,” executive director Jesse Brunette wrote.

