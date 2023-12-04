Shots fired into Manitowoc apartments; 16- and 17-year-old arrested

Two boys from Two Rivers, 16 and 17, were arrested. A stolen gun was recovered.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Two Rivers teenagers are in custody after shots were fired into apartments in Manitowoc Sunday night.

Police responding at 8 o’clock were initially told someone fired at an unoccupied vehicle, but more calls came in from tenants saying bullets were coming into their apartments. Officers confirmed shots went inside the building and say fortunately no one was hurt.

The suspects were quickly identified as 16- and 17-year-old boys. Officers found them on the 1100-block of Memorial Dr., where the boys surrendered to police. Police also recovered a gun, which they determined was stolen.

The 17-year-old is in the Manitowoc County Jail while the 16-year-old is in the juvenile detention center in Sheboygan County.

Police are referring the older teen to the Manitowoc County district attorney for 12 counts of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, 6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Minor, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Felony Bail Jumping and one count of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

The 16-year-old is being referred for charges of being party to the crimes of 12 counts of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, 6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Minor, Receiving Stolen Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

Manitowoc police aren’t finished with their investigation. Anyone with more information can call the police department at (920) 686-6551 or provide a tip anonymously using the P3 mobile app.

