Packers celebrate victory Monday at Salvation Army autograph signing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can continue celebrating the Packers win (and playoff hopes) with some of the players, while also helping people in need.

Some Packers players will be signing autographs to raise money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. A $50 donation is requested.

Jaire Alexander, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker and Christian Watson will be signing in the Lambeau Field Atrium starting at 5 p.m.

There is one more autograph session scheduled on December 18. Players for that session haven’t been announced.

