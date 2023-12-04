One hurt, one arrested in Fond du Lac stabbing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -One man is arrested and another is hurt after a stabbing in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac police say they were called to the 100 block of East 1st Street just after 4:30 Monday morning for a fight where someone had been reportedly stabbed in the hand by a roommate.

A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old Fond du Lac man was safely taken into custody after negotiating with police over the phone for almost 20 minutes. Police say the man is expected to face charges from this incident.

Police say the two men lived together and this was an isolated act.

Officials also say the case remains under investigation.

