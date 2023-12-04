NWTC launches its first Health Sciences Extended Reality lab for nursing students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nursing students at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are stepping into an immersive learning environment.

With the help of grants, NWTC just launched its first health sciences extended reality lab. It’s where nursing students get a unique hands-on experience in their education.

“It’s really a safe space for them to do some learning and hopefully build upon what they’re learning in their theories and school courses. This way they can take it to the next level when they get to the clinical and hopefully feel comfortable with it when they’re in those settings,” said Brian Krogh, Associate Dean of Health Sciences at NWTC.

These virtual reality scenarios don’t replace in-person clinical hours, but rather supplement them.

NWTC’s nursing simulation coordinator, Mitch Luker, said you can’t control the medical scenarios students will be exposed to during clinicals.

“I may not have a heart attack patient at the hospital on the unit that I’m at, but we can come here and give every student that patient and let them work through that scenario. So even if they don’t get to see it in real life, they can at least see it once before they have to deal with it as a graduate nurse,” said Luker.

Luker said this also may be the answer to addressing an expected nursing shortage in the future. One of the biggest challenges in nursing education is clinical sites. NWTC must compete with several other nursing programs for clinical spots at a hospital. Luker said using virtual reality for some supplemental portions of the clinicals could help with program delays.

Luker and Krogh say there are some avenues for improvement that the team is working on at NWTC.

“Everybody’s used to texting and emailing and not so much talking. So how can we incorporate more of that into VR?” said Krogh.

“How do we add more of that human factor into this technology?” said Luker.

But they both agree the future looks bright at NWTC as the team works to develop holographic tutorials and take-home VR sets.

“If we can kind of help build a scaffold of knowledge around them, that way then when they are out in the world, and we have to remove some of them, they still feel like they can stand strong in that knowledge that they have,” said Luker.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.