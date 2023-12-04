Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says

The Navy announced the military plane that overshot the runway and has been stuck in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, has been recovered.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The Navy announced they “safely” recovered the military plane that overshot the runway and had been stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost two weeks.

In a press conference on Monday, Navy officials discussed the removal efforts and the work to assess environmental damage.

“Throughout this whole event, not once have we found any indication of any fluids other than sea water,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the on-scene commander.

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off-island, a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian experts to carefully raise the P-8A Poseidon from the bay.

Officials say the operation lasted 13 hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft was floated adjacent to the runway by 10:18 a.m., and the last portion of the airframe, the nose wheel, was lifted out of the water at 7 p.m.

“Our team went through a detailed planning process to develop the best course of action to get the P-8 out of the bay as quickly and as safely as possible,” Lenox said.

“At times, it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet.”

This comes after the Navy announced that this salvage operation will cost $1.5 million, with about $200,000 spent in efforts to secure the aircraft and remove fuel.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fan ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau

Latest News

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police