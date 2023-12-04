Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police

Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Thomas Haanen, who’s wanted for a number of possible crimes, including child abduction and recklessly endangering safety.

Police tried to stop Haanen as he was leaving the Quality Inn in Kimberly the evening of Friday, Dec. 1. He fled the traffic stop.

Police say they have probable cause to seek charges against Haanen including abduction of another child-detaining away from home, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, and operating with a suspended license.

Anyone who might have seen Haanen is asked to call authorities. You can provide information anonymously through Quad Communities Crimestoppers, (920) 788-9090.

