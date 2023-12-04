Local baker made special cookies for Taylor Swift’s Green Bay visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette County woman will forever have a unique connection to Taylor Swift’s Lambeau Field appearance Sunday night.

Erika Dunne, who we featured in one of our Small Towns stories, makes cookies for fans in the suites on game day.

Last Tuesday, Dunne was informed Swift would be coming to the game to cheer on the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Dunne then put her talents to work and created Chiefs and Taylor Swift-themed cookies, which were in the suite waiting for her.

“I mean to be able to give her a gift with my cookies in it is an opportunity that you can’t pass up and just will probably never happen again, I keep hoping maybe she really likes them and needs one every day and then I’ll just be sending them to her,” said Dunne.

Dunne says she’s now busy making more than 900 cookies for the Packers’ annual Christmas party.

