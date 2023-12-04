LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT, LATE WEEK WARM UP

Clouds will gradually fill in today as our next weather maker approaches. Look for highs this afternoon mainly in the mid 30s, which is right around average for early December.

A little light snow is possible tonight and Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals will be light, with only a dusting to half an inch possible. It may be just enough to create slick spots on untreated roads, especially across central Wisconsin.

Snow Potential Tonight (WBAY)

Later this week, milder weather will likely melt our new snowpack. High temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Some spots could flirt with 50 degrees! Then, seasonably cold weather will return for the weekend, with highs in the 30s.

We’re also going to closely watch a strong storm that will push through the region Saturday night and Sunday. While it’s possible this storm may pass to the southeast of us, there is a chance that the storm tracks farther west into our area. If it does, several inches of accumulating snow will be possible. At this point, it’s too early to be sure which path this storm will take... Stay tuned!

Potential Weekend System (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/NW 1-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Variable clouds... More clouds WEST, with more sun EAST. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Late snow showers... A dusting is possible. LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Seasonable again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. A chance of evening showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers possible NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Chance of rain or snow. HIGH: 34

