Green Bay hospital holds missing-child drills

Bellin Health may appear to be on high alert if you’re at the hospital Dec. 4 or Dec. 18
Be aware Bellin Health might appear to be on high alert when you walk in
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay hospital is holding a drill to be prepared for a building-wide emergency.

Bellin Health says it will conduct two missing-child drills, the first on December 4 and another on Dec. 18. It’s something you should be aware of if you’ll be at the hospital on either of those days.

Bellin isn’t saying what time the drills will happen. Announcements of a missing child will be heard throughout the hospital.

During the drill, the goal is for all staff members to respond quickly and appropriate to find a child and ensure their safety.

