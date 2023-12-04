Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Jeff Kahlow presented gymnast Simone Biles with a custom Greatest Of All Time GOAT hat at the Packers-Chiefs game. Video provided by Jeff Kahlow.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Packers royalty received a surprise at Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Olympic superstar Simone Biles, who’s married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens, was gifted a specially made hat that declares her the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT.

The jointed GOAT hat came from die-hard Packers fan Jeff Kahlow, who’s often seen at games in his signature Frozen Tundra attire.

He also made a special Packers hat for Owens, presenting Biles with both during an exchange at the sideline wall.

Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone...
Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone Biles and Packers safety Jonathan Owens(Jeff Kahlow)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fan ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau

Latest News

Award-winning gymnast Simone Biles, wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens, wears a GOAT...
Simone Biles gifted a GOAT hat
Fox Valley Metro police are looking for Thomas Haanen
Man wanted on suspicion of child abduction flees Fox Valley police
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Kansas City mayor counsels Green Bay on hosting NFL Draft
St. John's homeless shelter announced it's reopening a women's shelter on Dec. 4
St. John’s reopens women’s shelter Monday