DHS: RSV, COVID-19 rising in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Viral season is in full swing, with some viruses spreading rapidly while one may be peaking early in other parts of the country.

According to health officials, flu is spreading rapidly across the country, while RSV could be peaking already in some areas. Typically the peak of RSV is in January or February.

However, COVID-19 still continues to cause the most hospitalizations and deaths among all of the major respiratory illnesses -- about 15,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths every week in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services report through Nov. 25, our state is seeing moderate levels of respiratory or influenza-like illnesses. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all continuing to increase.

Emergency room visits for RSV in children younger than 5 are continuing to rapidly increase, and COVID-19 is increasing in all age groups, especially those older than 65.

The CDC is looking into reports of pneumonia outbreaks among children in two states, but so far the agency says there’s no evidence that those cases are due to anything unusual.

