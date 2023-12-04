DHS: RSV, COVID-19 rising in Wisconsin

Flu is spreading rapidly, but RSV might already be peaking months earlier than usual
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Viral season is in full swing, with some viruses spreading rapidly while one may be peaking early in other parts of the country.

According to health officials, flu is spreading rapidly across the country, while RSV could be peaking already in some areas. Typically the peak of RSV is in January or February.

However, COVID-19 still continues to cause the most hospitalizations and deaths among all of the major respiratory illnesses -- about 15,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths every week in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services report through Nov. 25, our state is seeing moderate levels of respiratory or influenza-like illnesses. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all continuing to increase.

Emergency room visits for RSV in children younger than 5 are continuing to rapidly increase, and COVID-19 is increasing in all age groups, especially those older than 65.

The CDC is looking into reports of pneumonia outbreaks among children in two states, but so far the agency says there’s no evidence that those cases are due to anything unusual.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

FDA warns users of the Philips Dream Station 2 to monitor it for overheating
Machines for sleep apnea patients may overheat, FDA warns
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Government offers rapid COVID tests to schools
This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA...
Blood cancer treatment may cause cancer