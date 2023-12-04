Children's Wisconsin Appleton clinic, nine months later

Kids in Northeast Wisconsin are winding down the first year of a new resource in the area.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Children’s Wisconsin opened its new clinic building in Appleton in March, part of a larger vision to expand services in Northeast Wisconsin. It is now home to the largest team of pediatric specialty providers in the region

Christine Baranoucky, VP of Engagement and Stewardship for the Children’s Foundation, joins us in the video above to talk more about the clinic.

