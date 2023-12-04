Brewers sign top prospect Jackson Chourio

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s official, the Brewers have finalized the much-reported deal with the #2 prospect in all of baseball, outfielder Jackson Chourio.

We have signed Jackson Chourio, baseball’s No. 2 prospect, to an eight-year contract through 2031 with club options for 2032 and 2033 pic.twitter.com/TC1N9ZdCFd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 4, 2023

According to ESPN, the deal is an eight-year, $82 million contract with two club options and escalators that can take the total value of the deal to $142.5 million. That is the most ever for a player that has yet to reach the major leagues. Chourio becomes the 6th player to receive a long term deal before playing in the majors.

“Jackson has proven to be one of the elite young prospects in all of baseball,” Brewers GM Matt Arnold said Monday in a statement. “We are extremely excited to make this unprecedented commitment to a player we believe to be a generational talent who has all the tools to be the face of our franchise. We are thrilled to have Jackson in a Brewers uniform for many years to come.”

Through his first three Minor League seasons, the 19-year old (he turns 20 in March) has hit .286/.347/.490 with 47 HR, 191 RBI and 68 stolen bases in 272 games. That includes 8 home runs and 24 RBIS in his 31 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2022. Chourio also won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2022 as one of the top three defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball. He also took part in the All-Star Futures Games each of the last two summers. Chourio will wear #11 with the Brewers.

