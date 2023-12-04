Brewers sign top prospect Jackson Chourio

Teenager receives richest deal for player yet to reach majors
According to MLB.com, Chourio is expected to be in the big leagues by 2024.
According to MLB.com, Chourio is expected to be in the big leagues by 2024.
By Chris Roth
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s official, the Brewers have finalized the much-reported deal with the #2 prospect in all of baseball, outfielder Jackson Chourio.

According to ESPN, the deal is an eight-year, $82 million contract with two club options and escalators that can take the total value of the deal to $142.5 million. That is the most ever for a player that has yet to reach the major leagues. Chourio becomes the 6th player to receive a long term deal before playing in the majors.

“Jackson has proven to be one of the elite young prospects in all of baseball,” Brewers GM Matt Arnold said Monday in a statement. “We are extremely excited to make this unprecedented commitment to a player we believe to be a generational talent who has all the tools to be the face of our franchise. We are thrilled to have Jackson in a Brewers uniform for many years to come.”

Through his first three Minor League seasons, the 19-year old (he turns 20 in March) has hit .286/.347/.490 with 47 HR, 191 RBI and 68 stolen bases in 272 games. That includes 8 home runs and 24 RBIS in his 31 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2022. Chourio also won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2022 as one of the top three defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball. He also took part in the All-Star Futures Games each of the last two summers. Chourio will wear #11 with the Brewers.

