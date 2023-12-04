Bassinet sleepers recalled for not meeting infant safety standards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Important information for parents: Hundreds of sleeper bassinets are being recalled.

The bassinets sold under the Peg Perego brand violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The bassinets are marketed for infants but have an incline greater than 10 degrees. Infant deaths have happened in inclined sleepers after the babies rolled from their back to their stomach.

The bassinets also don’t have a stand, which violates an infant sleep products regulation.

The recall is for compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego Ypsi and Z4 stroller systems.

The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad, and foldable canopy. They were sold in a variety of colors.

Only bassinets manufactured after June 2023 are included in this recall. The manufacture date and model number are located in the hood or head area of the bassinet by lifting the cushion.

If you have one of these bassinets, you should stop using it immediately. Contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Peg Perego and Amazon are also directly contacting customers who bought them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.