Bassinet sleepers recalled for not meeting infant safety standards

The compact bassinets were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego Ypsi and Z4 stroller systems since June
The design violates a couple of infant safety regulations
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Important information for parents: Hundreds of sleeper bassinets are being recalled.

The bassinets sold under the Peg Perego brand violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The bassinets are marketed for infants but have an incline greater than 10 degrees. Infant deaths have happened in inclined sleepers after the babies rolled from their back to their stomach.

The bassinets also don’t have a stand, which violates an infant sleep products regulation.

The recall is for compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego Ypsi and Z4 stroller systems.

The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad, and foldable canopy. They were sold in a variety of colors.

Only bassinets manufactured after June 2023 are included in this recall. The manufacture date and model number are located in the hood or head area of the bassinet by lifting the cushion.

If you have one of these bassinets, you should stop using it immediately. Contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Peg Perego and Amazon are also directly contacting customers who bought them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

Bellin Hospital sign
Green Bay hospital holds missing-child drills
Flu is spreading rapidly, but RSV might already be peaking months earlier than usual
Viral season is in full swing
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Green Bay hospital holding missing-child drills
Two boys from Two Rivers, 16 and 17, were arrested. A stolen gun was recovered.
Shots fired into Manitowoc apartments
Lambeau Field Atrium indoors
Packers celebrate victory Monday at Salvation Army autograph signing