Basement fire in Appleton causes over $100k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews for the Appleton Fire Department responded to an intense fire in the basement of an Appleton residence on Sunday, Dec. 3.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Appleton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1100 block of West Elsie St. in Appleton.

Crews found considerable smoke coming from a side door of a house that had been evacuated before arrival. They took hoses down the basement stairs and encountered heavy smoke and flames, forcing them to attack the fire from the top of the stairs and side windows. Once the basement had been ventilated, crews were able to find the source of the fire in the corner of the basement.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished in 30 minutes. Nobody was hurt, but crews estimate the damage amounts to approximately $125,000. The cause of the fire is still being determined, but firefighters report that smoke detectors in the house were working.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by the Appleton Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.