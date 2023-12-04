3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An abundance of nitrogen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So you thought you were breathing oxygen? The air we breathe is actually 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, with trace amounts of other gases. The percentages change a bit if you factor in water vapor, but you get the picture -- it’s a lot of nitrogen.

That amount of nitrogen -- more than three-quarters of Earth’s atmosphere -- is by far the most of any planet in our solar system. But why?

The answer was discovered by Japanese researchers and a space mission 3 years ago.

Brad Spakowitz tells you about their findings and more about nitrogen’s importance in our lives in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.