3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An abundance of nitrogen

So you thought you were breathing oxygen? The air we breathe is actually 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So you thought you were breathing oxygen? The air we breathe is actually 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen, with trace amounts of other gases. The percentages change a bit if you factor in water vapor, but you get the picture -- it’s a lot of nitrogen.

That amount of nitrogen -- more than three-quarters of Earth’s atmosphere -- is by far the most of any planet in our solar system. But why?

The answer was discovered by Japanese researchers and a space mission 3 years ago.

Brad Spakowitz tells you about their findings and more about nitrogen’s importance in our lives in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift sube al escenario del estadio Monumental durante su concierto Eras Tour, en...
Taylor Swift spotted at Lambeau Field during Sunday’s game
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fan ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
A Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pass is defended by the Green Bay Packers in...
Jordan Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Chiefs 27-19 for 3rd straight win

Latest News

So you thought you were breathing oxygen? The air we breathe is actually 78% nitrogen and 21%...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An abundance of nitrogen
Extended Reality lab at NWTC
NWTC launches its first Health Sciences Extended Reality lab for nursing students
St. John's homeless shelter announced it's reopening a women's shelter on Dec. 4
St. John’s reopens women’s shelter Monday
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College nursing students can now step into an immersive learning...
DEBRIEF: New NWTC program