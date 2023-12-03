Thrivent’s Carols for a Cause to benefit local non-profits
Voting is open from December 3 - December 9
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Thrivent’s Carols for a Cause will benefit five local non-profits this year. Thrivent has selected five non-profits and each gets a carol. The fundraiser works by the community taking part in online voting for your favorite non-profit. Click HERE to vote.
The following non-profits are taking part:
- Ecumenical Partnership For Housing| “Away in a Manger”
- Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp| “Joy to the World”
- Fox Valley Humane Association | “Winter Wonderland”
- Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity| “I’ll be Home for Christmas”
- Life Promotions| “Little Drummer Boy”
Voting is open to all December 3 through December 9th. One vote per person is allowed. Total votes count towards a generosity gift from the Thrivent Member Network.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.