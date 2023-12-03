Thrivent’s Carols for a Cause to benefit local non-profits

Voting is open from December 3 - December 9
Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization
Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization(PRNewswire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Thrivent’s Carols for a Cause will benefit five local non-profits this year. Thrivent has selected five non-profits and each gets a carol. The fundraiser works by the community taking part in online voting for your favorite non-profit. Click HERE to vote.

The following non-profits are taking part:

Voting is open to all December 3 through December 9th. One vote per person is allowed. Total votes count towards a generosity gift from the Thrivent Member Network.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody
Car on fire on 41 North
Car on fire on 41 North slows traffic
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
Fire in Bowler
UPDATE: Bowler house engulfed by flames bulldozed
Fond du Lac County crash kills one, injures another
Crash in Fond du Lac kills one

Latest News

Avian flu detected in Barron County
Avian flu reported in Barron County
Avian flu detected in Barron County
Avian flu detected in Barron County
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer