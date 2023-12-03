Packers fan ties the knot with a Chiefs fans ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup

By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers and Chiefs gear up for an exciting Sunday Night Football game, plenty of excitement was happening before the game.

None happier than a couple tying the knot this afternoon at a house that backs up to Lambeau Field.

When the bride and groom said ‘I do’ outside of Lambeau Field today, they ditched the traditional wedding attire and donned their snowsuits instead.

And while their love is forever unified, today the house was certainly divided!

The bride, Jamie Schumacher, is originally from Shawano and says she’s a die-hard cheese-head. Meanwhile, the groom is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. The two say their love story began when they hit it off at a Packers-chiefs game in 2021.

While the pair now lives in Kansas, they say they wanted to be in Green Bay for their special day.

“The way the veteran community came together to put together this tailgate for us and to allow us to get married here, the whole community and experience and family time, everyone’s having a great time. It’s going to be memorable forever.” Said Jamie and Dustin Schumacher.

