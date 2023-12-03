Former Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay superintendent has passed away.

Daniel Nerad died on Nov. 28 of interstitial lung disease. He was 72 years old.

He began working as a school social worker for the Green Bay Area Public School District in 1975. He worked as a superintendent at Green Bay from 2001 to 2008.

His family will be holding a private funeral service and a larger memorial service for all those who knew him will be held in the summer of 2024.

