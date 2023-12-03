Former Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent passes away

Former Green Bay superintendent passes away
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay superintendent has passed away.

Daniel Nerad died on Nov. 28 of interstitial lung disease. He was 72 years old.

He began working as a school social worker for the Green Bay Area Public School District in 1975. He worked as a superintendent at Green Bay from 2001 to 2008.

His family will be holding a private funeral service and a larger memorial service for all those who knew him will be held in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Picture of a crashed airplane. It's a small plane that is upside down on the ground.
Police asking for video of small plane crash behind Manitowoc hospital
Fatal Oconto County crash victim identified
Gillett man who died after vehicle crash in Oconto County identified
Deadly crash on I41 update
Names released of two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County

Latest News

Avian flu detected in Barron County
Avian flu reported in Barron County
Avian flu detected in Barron County
Avian flu detected in Barron County
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer