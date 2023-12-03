FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY DUE TO WET SNOW, 1-4″ POSSIBLE CAUSING TRAVEL CONCERNS

It’s a First Alert Weather Day as widespread heavy to moderate wet snow is expected for most of northeast Wisconsin up until kickoff time. A decently strong system will move towards Lake Michigan creating the wet snow. Recent model forecast show 1-4″ of snow possible with the highest amount being from Green Bay down to Fox Valley up through Shawano and Door County. Some isolated locations could get a tad more. Because of the snow and travel concern, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Door, Shawano, Waupaca, and southern Oconto County until 3 PM Sunday afternoon. Road conditions are expected to be slippery even through tailgating and game ending. Give yourself extra time and SLOW DOWN!

Behind the snow system, sunshine will come back briefly on Monday helping to melt away the snow with highs staying in the mid to upper 30s. Because of lows falling to below freezing Sunday and Monday night, ice looks to form from the melting snow so roads will be slippery still. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, an Alberta clipper will bring a small chance for snow mainly for the Waupaca down to Wautoma area. Little to no accumulation is expected.

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm up to the 40s causing the snow to melt away completely by the weekend.

Snowfall forecast for northeast Wisconsin 12.3.23 (WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Widespread wet snow, 1-4″ likely. Cool & cloudy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow ends. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Snow melting away. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Early chance of snow flakes, partly sunny. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer! HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Chance of showers, cloudy and warm. HIGH: 41

