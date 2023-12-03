Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field

Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
Festival of Lights returns to Lambeau Field to bring holiday cheer
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers today hosted the 17th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field.

The event, free to the public, began at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, and featured holiday movies, cartoons, holiday card making, and area high school choirs performing holiday music. Those at the event even had the chance to decorate cookies provided by Festival Foods. Volunteers were also on hand to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots. The tree was lit at 6:30 p.m.

The tree that was donated for the event was harvested from De Pere in late November. Event organizers were glad so many people could get out in this chilly weather.

More than 10,000 lights were featured on the tree.

